Weather Forecast: Another round of thunderstorm chances & partly sunny skies

MISSOULA — Conditions today will be similar to yesterday, as chances for thunderstorms continue with partly sunny skies the rest of the time.

While the thunderstorms could still develop in the afternoon and evening, radar shows the majority of the showers and storms early this morning and through lunchtime hours. Most precipitation appears to dissipate later in the day.

Areas of concern this morning include the Mission, Missoula, and parts of the I-90 corridor between Philipsburg and Butte. Still, the general severity is only at "slight risk", meaning thunderstorms may produce periods of heavy rain and gusty outflow winds.

Otherwise, skies will likely be partially clear and sunny. High temperatures will reach mid 70s today across the region.

The big warm-up comes this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday temps looking to hit high 80s.