Weather Forecast: Another system on the way

MISSOULA — Tuesday has brought about a nice lull in the active weather pattern, but we've got another system set to move in for the middle of the week!

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 8.5.25

Specifically, clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing by the afternoon.

Most thunderstorm activity will hold off until Thursday, when we have a greater chance for isolated severe thunderstorms. Highs will take a dip into the 70s with the passing system.

Lingering showers will be possible on Friday with decreasing clouds and similar highs.

Saturday and into early next week, high pressure will build in, allowing for lots of sunshine and highs well into the 80s!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: