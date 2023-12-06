Weather Forecast: Another warm day across Western Montana

MISSOULA — We are going to see temperatures just slightly cooler than Tuesday, but still warmer than average.

Expect above-average 50s today for most spots, or upper 40s.

Then we'll start to see the cooldown come over the next few days.

We go back to normal by about Friday, Saturday and into the next week — we're not looking at sort of the springtime temperatures anymore.

Our weather will be changing slightly while we've had scattered showers in the forecast with the warm air that we've got right now.

We will start to see more moisture being pumped back in from the atmospheric river tomorrow, especially during the morning hours.

We're looking at some rain, snow mix, impacting the morning commute again, some light snow, and the temperatures cool way down.

We'll be watching that just be ready for rain and snow showers tomorrow to hit Friday again.

It turns a little bit more into snow as we keep cooling down and then we finally get back to normal by about Saturday.

But we do get a little break. It looks like on Saturday we will get a little break from all of this moisture.

Temperatures will transition from the 30s back to the 20s as we cool off in Western Montana.