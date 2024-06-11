Weather Forecast: Another warm one with gusty winds later today

MISSOULA — Another warm, fairly calm, but breezy summer day is on the agenda for this Tuesday.

High temperatures will hit low 80s across the region, followed by gusty winds later this afternoon and evening.

Forecast models show gusts reaching anywhere between 20-30 MPH. These speeds mean that conditions may be choppy on area lakes.

Again, there remains a slight possibility for mountain thunderstorms in SW Montana tonight, but outside of the winds and the few pop-up showers, conditions will be pretty calm and warm through Friday.