Weather Forecast: April showers for the valleys; winter weather for the passes

MISSOULA — Happy April 1st!

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers... and we have plenty of chances for April showers this week.

Valleys will continue to see a mix of rain/snow showers with minimal impacts. Temperatures remain cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s until we get to the weekend.

However, higher elevations are seeing more April snow showers.

Watch the forecast:

April showers for the valleys; winter weather for the passes

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for several areas in Southwest Montana.

Already this morning, Homestake Pass has seen traffic issues with a semi-truck blocking some lanes.

Snow will keep moving east and south of Western Montana, so the advisories and warnings have been extended through today.

As for our region, we will see cloudy skies and light off/on rain/snow showers. Today should be slightly drier compared to yesterday.

Sunshine will then return this weekend with warming temperatures. Until then, be ready for wet roads, grab a jacket, and keep the umbrella handy!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: