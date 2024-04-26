Weather Forecast: April showers for the weekend

MISSOULA — Off and on April showers throughout this weekend will bring much needed moisture to valleys and mountains.

You'll be just fine if you have an umbrella both today and Saturday. Sunday, however, we may see a bit of relief from the rain clouds.

Temperatures will remain cool and below average in the 50s all the way through Tuesday next week. With these temperatures, impacts are expected to be fairly mild for us in western Montana,

Yet, snow is likely to majorly impact certain areas of SW Montana, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Mountain passes in those areas will be difficult to travel through, so keep an eye on conditions if you have travel plans.