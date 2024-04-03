Weather Forecast: April showers have arrived, cooler temps to come

MISSOULA — Today we say goodbye to some nice high pressure/warmth and say hello to low pressure - AKA - "April Showers".

This moisture is a good thing though, especially as we get closer to wildfire season.

Showers today will be more scattered in the AM, more widespread in the PM. So generally, impacts will be limited to the PM commute and for those who get caught in an afternoon thunderstorm.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), some areas of SW and west-central Montana are under a general thunderstorm risk. This designation just means that a pop-up thunderstorm is possible and may bring an uptick in winds, lightning, and heavy rain for a short time.

However, all of us have a chance to actually hear some thunder later tonight.

The cold front and associated low pressure will drop temperatures today back to the 50s and low 60s. The front will likely stall today and then continue to move through the region tomorrow, causing winds to pick up this afternoon and Thursday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures drop even more for the weekend to the upper 40s. Rain will continue Thursday, with a little break Friday AM before more moisture wraps-around this weekend.

Basically, keep those umbrellas handy!