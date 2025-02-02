Weather Forecast: Arctic air is up next in western Montana

MISSOULA — If you're feeling like the forecast has been a roller coaster ride - hold on tight - it's not over yet.

Tomorrow (Sunday) brings some more arctic air into western Montana.

With leftover moisture on the roads, arctic air will mean more rapidly changing road conditions. The frigid air will start to spill over into the region in the afternoon. First, the Glacier/Flathead region will feel it, then the air will seep into the Bitterroot valley late Sunday night.

By Monday, highs will drop into the teens, overnights will drop to around 0°. Take any needed precautions for pets or newborn livestock who will be sensitive to this cold.

On top of the cold comes another low pressure trough with some possible snow. Basically, from Sunday into Wednesday, we could see light-to-heavy snow, off and on. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several areas, but it doesn't go into effect until Monday.

The time period of most concern is Monday night - Tuesday morning. Be ready for poor road conditions and blizzard-type winter weather then.

Overall, February already is bringing the winter weather, regardless of what the Groundhog says tomorrow!