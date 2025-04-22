Weather Forecast: Average spring weather for Earth Day in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Happy Earth Day!

Today looks like another average spring day in Western Montana.

Temperatures will reach mid-50s, with partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles possible.

Average spring weather for Earth Day in Western Montana

This morning, temperatures are exceptionally chilly, though. Be sure to bundle up before heading out!

After today, we will start to see a warming trend across the region. High pressure will slide in from British Columbia/Alberta and allow for the warming/clearing of our weather.

We may see our next disturbance arrive Thursday with some more scattered rain showers, but for now, our weather looks fairly calm/warmer for the rest of the work week.

