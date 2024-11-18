Weather Forecast: Average temps, atmospheric river for Western Montana this week

MISSOULA — After some snowfall this weekend, mountain passes are looking snowy/icy for the Monday morning commute.

Lolo, Lost Trail, Monida, and Big Hole passes look to be the worst in Western Montana. Others such as MacDonald and Homestake passes also look snowy.

Valleys are very different this morning, with most roads having dry conditions or scattered wet spots.

Temperatures are chilly everywhere though! Highs later on will only be in the upper 30s to very low 40s today.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain average. However, we have above-average precipitation on the way.

By Thursday, an atmospheric river is positioned to set up, which would bring in rain/snow consistently over a few days.

Long-range forecast models previously had the entry into Thanksgiving week as pretty dry. Now, things have swung in the opposite direction.

This change indicates that holiday travel might be more difficult if you are leaving this weekend.

Continue to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the atmospheric river possibility!

Between today and tomorrow, showers will diminish with skies staying fairly cloudy.