Weather Forecast: Back at it again with freezing fog, black ice, & snow showers

MISSOULA — This morning, we're back at it again with freezing fog, black ice, and snow showers impacting your morning commute.

For some areas, like the Flathead Valley, these impacts do not look as widespread. However, for areas in Southwest Montana, the Missoula valley, and surrounding locations, these impacts will be felt more. The Winter Weather Advisory that was issued earlier this was extended with these possible delays in mind.

Add extra time to that AM commute and take it slower where needed. Visibility and slick roads will likely improve through the day as temperatures warm, but the snow may be much more scattered after the next few hours.

Additional snow is expected to continue through Friday afternoon before tapering off before the weekend. If you're hoping to hit some fresh powder on the slopes, Saturday looks like a drier and calmer day to pull out the ski gear.

Our current pattern is fairly typical weather for February and we need all the snow we can get right now. Just be sure to stay safe on the roads this morning & again tomorrow morning as the conditions of fog and possible black ice look to repeat again.