Weather Forecast: Back to hot and dry conditions

MISSOULA — Here comes the heat!

A large ridge of high pressure is returning to the Northern Rockies this weekend, promising to bring hot and dry conditions through Monday.

Most valleys in western Montana will be reaching low 90°s Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the warmest days. A few locations in Central Idaho will be feeling triple-digit heat.

The heat will not last forever though...

We are already tracking our next development, which is a "backdoor" cold front from Canada that would come in Monday night. Impacts from the front would then be felt on Tuesday, especially in Glacier National Park.

At that point, valley high temperatures look to drop to 60°s and 70°s and experience some light rain showers. Glacier could even see a dusting of snow from this system!

Overall, stay cool this weekend and keep an eye on developments with this front. The amounts of precipitation expected or how widespread any precipitation would be is all still up in the air.