Weather Forecast: Back to school with hot & dry weather today

MISSOULA - It's back to school today for teachers, students, and parents across Western Montana!

Morning temperatures will be chilly heading out to the bus stop - so grab a jacket, but daytime highs will run close to 5-10 degrees above normal and it will feel hot out there.

The weather will cooperate with sunny skies for at least this first day of school.

However, a low pressure system will sweep into the region over the next two days and bring a cold front with storm activity in our direction.

Wind gusts are expected to be sudden when the storms arrive, with possible heavy rain, lightning, and hail.

The storms appear to persist from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday all day before finally dying down.

From Thursday into the weekend, the weather looks relatively peaceful.

Temperatures will majorly cool down after the cold front.

For example, high temps for Wednesday are only forecasted into the 60s.

Overall, we're expecting big changes going for back-to-school and with weather conditions.