Weather Forecast: Back to sunshine with the first day of fall around the corner

MISSOULA — As the rain wraps up across Montana, temperatures will warm up and skies will make way for some sunshine today.

Officially, we are only three days away from the First Day of Fall, or the Autumnal Equinox - and our weather is looking perfectly average for this time of year.

Daytime highs will be in the low 70°s/upper 60°s through the weekend.

We may see wind speeds increase around the afternoon today and tomorrow, but hopefully recent moisture will keep fires at bay.

Overall, we are headed into a few calm weather days.