Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall weather to hold through Saturday

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — After a few rainy and chilly days, warmer and drier weather is on tap for the weekend!

Temperatures will slowly start to warm-up through Sunday, thanks to some high pressure. Daytime highs today will still be cooler though, in the upper 40°s and low 50°s. By tomorrow, expect highs close to 60°.

Conditions look the best on Saturday with sunshine and mid 60°s for any outdoor plans or fall hikes!

Come Sunday, a low pressure trough will start to move in from the Pacific. This trough looks particularly deep, meaning we will see a massive shift in temperatures and precipitation at the start of next week.

As of now, forecast models for next week have highs only in the mid to low 40°s, with rain/snow off and on throughout the week.

In other words, enjoy the beautiful fall weather while it lasts.

