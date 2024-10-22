Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall weather today; another round of rain tomorrow

MISSOULA — Today, Mother Nature will bring beautiful fall weather to Western Montana.

Skies will clear up through the morning, leading to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s.

Although chilly, these temperatures are fairly normal for this time of year.

Get outside and enjoy some Vitamin D today, because another round of rain arrives tomorrow.

A shortwave of low pressure looks to track south of the I-90 corridor tomorrow afternoon with valley rain and mountain snow.

Basically, this incoming set-up is a flip-flop of where the rain fell on Monday (Northwest Montana).

Forecast models show around 1" to 4" of snow falling in the mountains of Southwest Montana, with limited rain for valleys.

We will then see another brief, but pleasant set-up from Thursday into Saturday.

Then, rain returns for a third time on Sunday.