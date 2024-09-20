Weather Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend weather; possible AM frosts

MISSOULA — Happy Friday! As we head into the weekend, our upper atmosphere is setting up for perfect conditions.

Western Montana will be under a "zonal flow", which means we have no real high pressure ridge or low pressure trough. This type of pattern will bring us upper 60°s, crisp mornings, and sunshine during the day.

Temperatures could be cool enough Saturday/Sunday morning for frost. Areas like the Seeley/Swan Lake valleys, the Bitterroot Valley, and Granite county should plan on covering sensitive vegetation tonight.

Outside of the frost potential, the weekend looks gorgeous for football or farmers markets! By Monday, scattered showers may return.