Weather Forecast: Beautiful spring weekend; welcome to March

MISSOULA — It's not even March yet, but welcome to spring!

Our weather forecast this weekend is bringing the spring fever, lasting through Sunday.

While it lasts, get out and enjoy the sunshine! Temperatures will be warm and mild during the day (high 40s and mid-50s), with cool nights mostly below freezing. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow and more clouds will roll in on Sunday.

Watch the forecast:

Beautiful spring weekend; welcome to March

Normal highs for this time of year are generally in the low 40°s. March temperatures generally go up by a few degrees. Less snowfall and less precipitation are expected in March compared to February.

By Monday, active weather returns. Scattered rain/snow showers are possible, but the track of the system coming in will determine who sees the moisture.

Keep an eye on the forecast closer to Monday and have a great weekend!

