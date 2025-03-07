Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Beautiful weekend with warming trend, "spring forward"

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

Mother Nature is treating us to another beautiful weekend in western Montana.

High pressure will take over our weather pattern and allow for a warming and drying trend through Sunday.

Most locations should reach highs in the 50° range Saturday and Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

Also, don't forget that Daylight Saving Time goes back into effect on Sunday at 2:00 AM. Move your clocks forward one hour! Our new sunset time in Missoula will be 7:33 PM.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts - next week looks like a more active spring pattern.

Starting Monday, we have slight chances for rain/snow with overcast skies. Temperatures will also cool back down early next week.

