Weather Forecast: Below freezing temperatures and more snowfall this morning

MISSOULA — Wind chill temperatures are projected to make the entire state of Montana feel extremely cold today, with more snow falling in northwestern Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the state, with the exception of valleys directly south of Missoula.

In these areas, snow between 1-5" could accumulate. However, most snow looks to be in NW Montana in the Kootenai region and along the border of Idaho.

Most snow looks to move out around the noon hour, but temperatures will remain below freezing.

Along with the cold snow, wind gusts around 30-40 MPH will make the temps dip below 20 degrees and even below zero in some locations.

Tuesday morning looks to have similar conditions. The rest of the week we could see drying conditions with cold temperatures remaining.