Weather Forecast: Big changes to the weather coming this weekend

MISSOULA — For today, our weather pattern remains the same with inversions, hazy skies, and patchy AM fog.

Tomorrow, things start to change. A decent winter system is on the way and looks to arrive sometime late Thursday. The exact timing keeps changing on the weather models, but expect mild weather for now through Thursday afternoon.

This system will bring mountain snow and valley snow for the first two days - Friday and Saturday. Plan now for impacts to any weekend travel, especially over Lookout or Lolo Pass.

Roads are likely to change quickly through the weekend and even through Sunday. Temperatures will begin to warm up slightly once this wet weather breaks down the inversions, which means any precipitation on Sunday could transition into freezing rain or just rain/snow mix.

In other words, keep your eye on the forecast with these changes ahead if you have big weekend travel plans. More details, like accurate snow totals, should be improved in the next 24 hours.