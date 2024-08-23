Weather Forecast: Big cooldown coming this weekend after t'storms today

MISSOULA — This weekend will bring some fall-like weather to western Montana, but temperatures today will be bringing the summer heat.

Expect highs in the upper 80s, with a few 90s possible. The heat today will later open the door for possible afternoon thunderstorms. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has western Montana in a general risk, which means the lowest risk for lightning, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

Even at this general risk though, storms lately have produced some strong effects, so be cautious if watches/warnings start to pop up tonight.

Gusty winds will arrive tonight around 5:30 PM. These winds are just ahead of a cold front on its way to the region.

By tomorrow, the cold front will have dropped temperatures to highs in the 60s/70s. Scattered showers are more likely on Sunday, but we could also see some rain on Saturday. For any weekend plans, bring a jacket and an umbrella to be on the safe side.

These weather conditions do look a lot like fall, and more is to come next week.