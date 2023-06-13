Weather Forecast: Big temperature changes & gusty winds on the way

MISSOULA — While today looks relatively calm, big changes to weather conditions are on the way.

A few scattered thunderstorms are possible yet again this afternoon and evening. These storms, if they develop enough, will likely hit Southwestern areas again, leaving skies alone north of I-90. Temperatures today should reach 80s and 70s again with light winds.

Later tonight is when all the changes begin.

Overnight, a cold front will sweep through with a few potential showers. Behind the front, temperatures will drop and gusty winds will pick up.

Winds are expected to reach anywhere between 20-40 MPH, while temperatures will drop to the 60s for daytime highs.

Boaters or anyone on water needs to be aware of choppy conditions and difficult navigation, especially on Flathead Lake.

There are no big thunderstorms expected Wednesday when the front rolls through, but a few areas may see scattered showers through Thursday.

Fortunately, Friday looks to clear up just before heading into the weekend.