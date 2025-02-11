Weather Forecast: Bitter cold weather continues across Montana

MISSOULA — Another push of arctic air is causing temperatures to plummet in the Treasure State.

Reports have been coming in of temps reaching as low as -35°F (without wind chill) in parts of Montana this morning. Some schools in the central region were even forced to cancel today because of the extreme cold.

Watch the forecast:

Bitter cold weather continues across Montana

Here in the western region, we also have temperatures as low as -30°F. Fortunately, the temps should start to warm up soon. Because of some cloud coverage with the front coming in, we may be through the worst of the cold by 12 p.m. today.

Tonight and tomorrow morning will still be frigid (and below average), but the cloud coverage should help regulate temperatures instead of letting them drop so low overnight.

Skies should then remain mostly dry through Thursday. A few flurries or a skiff of snow is possible during the early morning hours tomorrow.

For now, keep an eye on your weekend plans, Snow chances are between 40-50% for Friday and on Sunday and Monday, there is a chance again for freezing rain. Temperatures will warm to the upper 30°s by Sunday, which is what could impact precipitation types.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: