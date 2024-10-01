Weather Forecast: Breezy and warm start to October

MISSOULA — Happy October!

Today, we are expecting a breezy and warm start to the new month.

Temperatures are looking chilly again this morning, so bundle up. A Freeze Warning is in place until 8 a.m. Later on, though, daytime highs will climb to comfortable 70s and upper 60s.

Skies will stay sunny and dry throughout this week, but even long-range forecast models predict that our mostly calm weather pattern will remain warm and dry through the first two weeks of October.

The one exception to such pleasant weather — gusty winds. Around 1:30 p.m. / 2 p.m. today, winds will pick up between the 10 mph to 40 mph range. Keep an eye on outdoor objects like trash cans/Halloween decorations.

Otherwise, enjoy the warmer temperatures and clear conditions while they last!