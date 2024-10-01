Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Breezy and warm start to October

WIND GUST FORECAST.png
6-10 DAY OUTLOOK.png
Monthly.png
MISSOULA — Happy October!

Today, we are expecting a breezy and warm start to the new month.

Temperatures are looking chilly again this morning, so bundle up. A Freeze Warning is in place until 8 a.m. Later on, though, daytime highs will climb to comfortable 70s and upper 60s.

Skies will stay sunny and dry throughout this week, but even long-range forecast models predict that our mostly calm weather pattern will remain warm and dry through the first two weeks of October.

The one exception to such pleasant weather — gusty winds. Around 1:30 p.m. / 2 p.m. today, winds will pick up between the 10 mph to 40 mph range. Keep an eye on outdoor objects like trash cans/Halloween decorations.

Otherwise, enjoy the warmer temperatures and clear conditions while they last!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

