Weather Forecast: Breezy conditions continue; cooler temps today

MISSOULA — Yesterday's front will leave behind some gusty winds for today, along with cooler high temperatures.

Winds will be averaging between 10-20 MPH today and through the weekend. This news is not great for fire weather, especially with dryness moving in now.

As for temperatures, they will be cooler today before warming back up again quickly for Saturday. Overall, we will have some swings up and down with temperatures for a while.

Generally though, weather will be pleasant for us to start October.