Weather Forecast: Breezy today, then a big warm-up for the weekend

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Although a weak cold front is moving through Montana today, the impacts will be very limited.

Basically, at most we could see a few isolated shower/thunderstorms and some gusty winds. Boaters/floaters on Flathead Lake should be careful of the chop increasing today though. Winds at max will reach 35 MPH, but will stay relatively breezy between 10-20 MPH in most locations.

Once the front clears, high pressure will start building again in our region. By tomorrow, temperatures will jump up another 10° degrees, followed by another jump on Saturday.

90°s are a possibility on Saturday in places around Missoula and Idaho.

The heat on Saturday could then lead to the development of thunderstorms Saturday, with more showers/thunderstorms starting Sunday.

Forecast models for next week indicate a wetter and cooler weather pattern that would continue into the 3rd week of May. For now, make plans to enjoy the sunshine/dry weather before it goes away!

