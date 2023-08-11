Weather Forecast: Breezy & warm weekend weather

MISSOULA — Conditions will be perfect over the weekend for heading outdoors or doing anything on local lakes and rivers.

A pattern has set up following our recent cold front that will keep things relatively stable.

Skies will remain clear, with intermittent clouds. Temperatures will warm up slightly from now into Monday - reaching low or mid 90s by then.

Wind gusts are expected to continue though, which may impact fire activity and boaters.

Right now, satellite radar showing the movement of smoke and haze shows it remaining clear for part of the weekend. However, the gusty winds and slowly declining humidity will need to be watched carefully in the coming days. If camping or planning outdoor recreation, check local fire danger levels first to know the hazards.