Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend as temps warm up

WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Dani Hallows
WIND GUST FORECAST.png
PLANTS.png
Viewer Photo.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Mother Nature is treating us to some gorgeous weather this weekend.

High pressure will allow temperatures to warm up into upper 70°s and 80°s through Saturday. Blue skies and dry conditions will hold for the next week.

The only downside to this weekend will be the breezy winds. If you plan on camping, be careful and follow local restrictions. With the dry weather holding for a while, wildfire season is not totally over.

By Sunday, another cold front with low pressure will bring back stronger wind gusts and drop temperatures. Plants may need to be covered early next week to protect against frost.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader