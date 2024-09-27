Weather Forecast: Breezy winds hold through the weekend as temps warm up

MISSOULA — Mother Nature is treating us to some gorgeous weather this weekend.

High pressure will allow temperatures to warm up into upper 70°s and 80°s through Saturday. Blue skies and dry conditions will hold for the next week.

The only downside to this weekend will be the breezy winds. If you plan on camping, be careful and follow local restrictions. With the dry weather holding for a while, wildfire season is not totally over.

By Sunday, another cold front with low pressure will bring back stronger wind gusts and drop temperatures. Plants may need to be covered early next week to protect against frost.