Weather Forecast: Calm and cloudy Christmas Eve, light precipitation tonight

MISSOULA — All is mostly calm today with the weather, but it won't be all bright!

Our Christmas Eve is looking fairly cloudy today. Across the region, conditions will be a mixed bag.

A few areas, like Eureka, Trout Creek, and Troy/Libby, will see light wintry precipitation off and on today. Areas around the Missoula/Bitterroot valleys will stay pretty dry, but cloudy. Then, areas south and east of us, like Dillon/Butte, will get some snow for a White Christmas!

Overall, western Montana looks dry and cloudy as we await Santa's arrival, but some areas will see moisture. Temperatures continue to climb to upper 30°s and low 40°s for daytime highs.

Another widespread wave of Pacific precipitation is expected later tonight though. It will mostly fall while everyone sleeps with visions of sugar plums dance in our head!

Christmas Day will stay dry until the late evening, which is when the next wave of precipitation arrives.

Travelers who are driving/flying sometime between Thursday - Sunday should watch forecast conditions closely. We'll keep you updated with more forecasts here as the week progresses.

Merry Christmas!