Weather Forecast: Calm and cold conditions for Thanksgiving Day

MISSOULA — Weather conditions for Thanksgiving Day will be both calm and cold.

High pressure is moving in, which will keep the forecast clear of winter weather until Sunday. However, the high pressure could create inversions in some valleys, leading to hazy skies and stagnant air.

Any travel following the Thanksgiving holiday on Friday and Saturday looks safe. By Sunday, more snow could return to the forecast, so plan travel carefully.

Next week, temperatures will drop again into the 20s with another cold air mass moving into Montana. Snow looks like it could be off and on throughout the next week.