Weather Forecast: Calm & chilly conditions today before a weekend storm

MISSOULA — Weather conditions across western Montana today will be calm, chilly, and partly cloudy.

We get a brief period of high pressure ridging today, which will account for the fair weather.

Then, by tomorrow afternoon, another storm will bring rain/snow through the weekend.

Right now, temperatures could warm up enough to warrant mixed precipitation for the valleys and snow in the mountains.

Projections currently have Lolo and Lookout Pass getting 4"-6" from Friday afternoon into Sunday.

There are concerns for valley locations of seeing black ice develop, so keep an eye on the forecast before planning your weekend.

The most likely time for that black ice formation would be tomorrow afternoon - Saturday morning.

Temperatures will go up a few degrees tomorrow and then cool back down by Monday.