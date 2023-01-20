Weather Forecast: Calm & chilly start to the weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will be calm and chilly heading into the weekend.

Most locations will see temperatures stay in the teens, until later on in the afternoon where daytime highs will be below freezing.

With high relative humidity and light winds, extra layers will be good when heading outside.

By Saturday, skies will clear for the afternoon before another round of snow arrives.

Snow will hit somewhere between late Saturday night - early Sunday morning. Most areas will see light snow accumulation, but be aware of potential snow squalls.

On I-90, from Lookout Pass to Homestake Pass, as well as Highway 93 from Stevensville to Lost Trail Pass, there is a 50% chance of snow squalls developing.

Snow squalls are bursts of heavy snow, causing whiteout conditions and slick roads. If you are planning on driving on those roads between 12 AM Sunday to 9 AM Sunday, please check weather alerts before leaving.

Next week, temperatures look colder while conditions look drier.