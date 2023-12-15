Weather Forecast: Calm & chilly weekend with inversions strengthening

MISSOULA — Over the weekend, high pressure will continue to build and will strengthen inversions even more.

As a result of the inversions, air quality will be unable to mix and we now have an Air Stagnation Advisory in place until Monday at 9 PM.

The Advisory states that: "Persons with respiratory illness should follow their physicians advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged period of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. For more information on air quality in Montana, visit website www.deq.mt.gov/air." Temperatures remain chilly where inversions hang tight. The playoff game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday is expected to only be in the 20s, so bundle up.