MISSOULA — Even though it is officially fall now, temperatures this week will be a bit more summer-like!

Daytime highs will climb to the 80°s by tomorrow. Then, the above-average temperatures will stick around through Wednesday.

We may have gusty winds on Thursday/Friday to interrupt the calm conditions this week though. A slight cold front should roll through at that point and drop temperatures back to 70°s.

Skies will be either sunny or partly cloudy through the week.