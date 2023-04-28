Weather Forecast: Calm conditions & rising temperatures this weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will be calm this weekend, but temperatures will rise well above normal.

In April, it was a bit of a roller-coaster with temperatures. Plenty of highs and lows, but it looks like the tippy-top of the temperature ride will be felt Sunday across western Montana.

With temperatures running this way, it does look like a couple of records could be broken. Temps will be warm enough to encourage getting into waterways and lakes to cool off.

Be cautious of young children and pets near running water. The water will be running fast and very cold as these temps will bring about the melt in a quick manner.

As of right now, flooding is not a major concern at all, but that could change later next week.

Enjoy the calm conditions and summer-like temps this weekend!