Weather Forecast: Calm, pleasant, and warm weather for the next four days

MISSOULA — Thanks to some high pressure, our weather pattern is bringing spring sunshine and warmth to Western Montana!

Through Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s every day, with overnight temperatures hovering around freezing.

Watch the forecast:

Calm, pleasant, and warm weather for the next four days

Skies will begin clearing today and remain fairly clear until Sunday. The one exception to the clear skies could be some patchy fog possible tomorrow morning and/or Friday.

Overall, this period will be extremely pleasant weather for February and early March, so get out and enjoy it! Saturday looks like both the warmest and clearest day to enjoy the outdoors.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly and we may see some low pressure break up the party. Details are still development on this next system, so check back for more forecast updates later.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: