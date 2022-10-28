Weather Forecast: Calm weekend conditions before wet and cold weather returns

MISSOULA — Weather conditions over the weekend look calm and mostly dry.

Rain chances for the Flathead and Bitterroot regions are at about 20% for both Saturday and Sunday, but no significant precipitation is tracking on the radar.

Temperatures look to stay around normal (50 degrees) until Monday.

Sunday will be a windy and breezy day for northwestern Montana, especially on the other side of the divide near Cut Bank.

The winds will herald in the next cold and wet weather system which looks to move in on Monday. The exact timing and severity of this system is still unclear, but Halloween night is likely to be breezy, rainy, and cool for trick-or-treaters.