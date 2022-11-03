Weather Forecast: Calmer conditions for today; more winter weather on the way

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers are still popping up for high elevations around the NW corner of Montana today.

These showers do not appear to affect areas in the valleys, mostly mountain passes.

Overall, today will be a clearer weather day, with mostly sunny and partly sunny skies south of I-90.

Skiers and snowboarders can rejoice though, as even more winter weather is returning tonight.

Forecasts show that the precipitation will begin around 9 PM, continue throughout the evening, and impact Friday morning's commute.

This second round of storms looks more widespread than what we've previously seen, but the intensity will be more clear as the day goes on.