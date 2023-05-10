Weather Forecast: Calmer conditions & warmer temperatures

MISSOULA — After a whirlwind of rain, thunderstorms, and even a funnel cloud yesterday, conditions look much calmer today.

Clouds will be changing throughout the day, but temperatures will rise to the mid 60s and even 70s for some locations.

The scattered showers may return Thursday for a brief period, but the showers do not look as probable for thunderstorm development like yesterday.

Overall, our low pressure systems will soon be hedged out by a large ridge of high pressure. High pressure tends to keep things dry and warm. Temperatures may reach another record-breaking range in May next week.

Daytime highs should only be hitting in the 60s this time of year, but it's looking like above normal temperatures will stick around for the rest of May.