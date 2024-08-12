Weather Forecast: Chances for afternoon thunderstorms this week

MISSOULA — This week will feel like summer is holding on with afternoon thunderstorms possible and warm temperatures.

Currently, thunderstorms look most likely today and tomorrow, but chances return again by Friday. Because we are moving to a more southwesterly flow, more storms are headed towards SW Montana this week.

Be prepared for intermittent rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail if the storms develop. Today, smoke and haze in Ravalli County may inhibit strong storm development. Tuesday actually looks like the best day this week for some showers and storms.

Overall, very off and on weather for the week ahead! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low-to-mid 80s this week with overnights in the 50s.