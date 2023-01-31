Weather Forecast: Chances for light snow followed by a slight warm-up

MISSOULA - Widespread snow is possible today in valleys and mountain areas.

Chances for the precipitation are sitting around 20-40%, decreasing as the day goes on, and increasing again Wednesday morning.

Overall, snow totals are expected to stay fairly light.

Valleys could see anywhere from a dusting or trace to two inches, while mountains may see totals hit between 1" and 3".

Although this is not a lot of snow expected, there is plenty of ice still remaining on most Montana roads.

Snow added to the ice will only make roads slicker.

Plan a few extra minutes into your time for the evening commute and Wednesday morning commute.

When not snowing, the skies will be cloudy. Without the sun, temperatures will stay cold again today, but we will start see a general warming trend begin today.

Most overnight lows actually hit above zero, meaning highs will reach closer to the teens and low 20s.

Throughout the week, the warming trend will take some time as valley inversions could occur under high pressure.

A weekend system of rain/snow would help clear out the cold temperatures and cloudiness, but long-range forecasts are suggesting wet weather will continue for February.