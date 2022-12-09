Weather Forecast: Chances for light snow throughout the weekend

MISSOULA - Throughout the weekend, chances for light snow are possible in western Montana.

Snow began falling last night and will continue through the Friday morning commute, impacting regions along the Idaho/Montana border.

This area will see heavier snow continue today, until around the noon hour.

At that point, a current Winter Weather Advisory will expire and snow will fade for the afternoon.

Valleys farther away from the border will also see snow, but it will be a lighter, slow snow.

By 10 p.m. on Friday, forecasts are showing less than 1" of snow falling.

Chances for snowfall return in the evening hours tonight and continue into Saturday morning.

Saturday's snow will be more scattered but still just as light as Friday's snow.

On Sunday, another blast of cold air will drop temperatures for next week and bring a little more snow yet again.