Weather Forecast: Changing conditions and arctic air

MISSOULA — Winter weather conditions have the potential to change rapidly today, with snow squalls, arctic air, and flash freezes possible at different times.

Tuesday AM

In the morning, we will see continued snowfall in higher elevations, with lighter snow in valley areas. Radar is showing some valleys receiving snow on and off today.

The 4 AM to 8 AM period is where dangerous snow squalls could develop. Along I-90 between Lookout Pass and Drummond is the most likely area for the squalls, where whiteout conditions can form rapidly. In snow squalls, snow is heavy with gusty winds that cause low visibility. If you find yourself in a snow squall, move to the far side of the road and stay in your car.

Snow squalls are quick and intense, but conditions nearby a squall could be totally clear. After the morning hours, the possibility of these squalls goes away and normal precipitation is expected.

Tuesday Afternoon

By the afternoon hours, the incoming arctic front will continue to move through western Montana. Wind chills behind this front will be changing, with temperatures dropping by the end of the day instead of rising.

The front will set up domes of cold air lasting until the weekend.

Tuesday PM

With the front rolling through, the potential for Flash Freezes begins. The mixture of precipitation and declining high temperatures will make roadways slick and icy.

Snow will dissipate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but temperatures will remain cold.