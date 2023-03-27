Weather Forecast: Changing conditions throughout the new week

MISSOULA - As the seasons continue to transition from winter to spring, weather conditions will be a mixed bag this week.

To start off the week, overnight lows and daytime highs will still be hitting below normal for this time of year.

Long-range models show that this could be the case until mid-April.

Skies will be clearer for the next two days, with intermittent cloud coverage and light rain or snow showers.

By Wednesday/Thursday, conditions will change again to a more active pattern, bringing in some more widespread rain/snow showers.

Throughout the week, high temperatures will continue warming to the high 40s but then drop again at the beginning of the next week.

Essentially, while this is more of a Spring off and on shower-y pattern, conditions will feel a bit more wintry.