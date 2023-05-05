Weather Forecast: Changing conditions with scattered showers and cooler temps

MISSOULA — Weather conditions are changing today as a low pressure system brings scattered showers and cooler temperatures to western Montana.

Based on radar tracks, most of the moisture looks to be very isolated, but mainly focused in the Northwest region. A few thunderstorms may pop-up within these showers, but they will be quick in length with winds and possible hail.

Grab an umbrella to be safe, but most places will just see cloudy skies and temperatures cooling to the low 70s and high 60s.

Morning temperatures will still be relatively mild coming off of yesterday.

Later tonight, the rain does look a little bit more widespread until early Saturday and then the showers continue moving north and west.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 50s for the weekend, as cloudy conditions persist too.

Be cautious of recreating near waterways this weekend - extra rain and the week's warm temperatures will contribute to high and fast moving waters. Otherwise, enjoy the changing conditions for the weekend!