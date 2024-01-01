Weather Forecast: Chilly, foggy, and mostly dry to start the new year

MISSOULA — Western Montana is ringing in the new year with chilly, foggy, and mostly dry conditions.

Fog is expected to continue impacting road/air travel in local valleys through much of this. As another reminder, turn on low-beam headlights when you encounter dense fog and take it slow. Check with airlines if you travel plans in the early morning when the fog can be most dense.

A tiny bit of moisture may create icy spots in NW Montana this morning, but widespread issues are not expected. Just be cautious when traveling long distances early today.

Most of the week will be dry and chilly until the weekend. We are still tracking a potential arctic blast that could change up the current weather pattern and bring back snow. More details will be clear about the forecast in the next few days.