Weather Forecast: Chilly Friday AM, but pleasant weekend conditions on tap

MISSOULA — After a roller coaster of conditions over the last two weeks, we have beautiful weekend weather on tap.

A few lingering flurries may still fall this morning, but skies should be clearing soon. Sunshine will then stick around through Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up to highs in the mid 60°s by Sunday.

This morning, temperatures are very chilly following the cold front yesterday. While no umbrella is needed today, a jacket would be good to get out the door! Our Friday high temperatures are still projected to hit the 40°s.

By next week, another weak cold front will arrive in western Montana and temperatures will drop back to 50°s on Tuesday. Until then, get outside and enjoy spring!