Weather Forecast: Chilly temperatures and possible snow bands tonight

MISSOULA — Winter weather continues today in western Montana.

Light snow showers are still possible through the day, with the potential for snow bands later. Snow bands can rapidly drop heavy snow and sometimes cause whiteout conditions. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions during the commuting hours this evening.

Temperatures today will range from teens in Lincoln to as warm as 38°F in Trout Creek.

The arctic air headed our way is stuck on the East side of Glacier. However, we will get a brief intrusion of this air late tonight - tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the single digits tomorrow morning and wind chills will probable register below zero.

After tomorrow's chilly morning, a warm front will then arrive and push snow levels/temperatures up dramatically.

Snow will again be possible when the warm front collides with the arctic air. By Thursday though, snow showers should clear out and allow temperatures to climb into upper 40°s this weekend.

Basically, we are going to swing from winter weather into spring weather in the next few days.