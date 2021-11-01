Weather Forecast: Clear and cool Monday

MISSOULA — Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected Monday with highs topping out in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A weak system will bring increasing clouds to western Montana Tuesday. A few light showers may also be possible across west-central and southwest Montana during the early morning with skies slowly clearing for the remainder of the day.

An overall nice day is expected Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Our next system will bring a better chance of rain to end the week. There are still some differences on timing, but right now showers look to start either Thursday afternoon or evening and continue into Friday morning. The warmest day of the week will come Thursday as well with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

